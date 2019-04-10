Speech to Text for Local businesses show up to talk to college students

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

four local businesses all looking to hire - and show college students how many opportunities are right in their backyard. career fair at niacc-vo-1 lowerthird2line:students learn about job opportunities mason city, ia this career fair at north iowa area community college is now in its 25th year. the idea is to show college students how many jobs are available in north iowa to try and keep them living in the area. this is also an opportunity for anyone looking for a job to see what's out there.xxx career fair at niacc-sot-1 lowerthird2line:dylan parsans charles city, ia there is a lot of jobs and i knew that i work at the charles city hospital and i knew there are jobs over there but i knew there was a lot of demand but i just wanted to put some feelers out and see what there was. those with niacc say the biggest change for this event over the last two decades is the growing number of local businesses advertising employement opportunities. / it's a