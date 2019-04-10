Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory - Flood Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Local businesses show up to talk to college students

The career fair at NIACC is now in its 25th year.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 5:48 PM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2019 5:48 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Local businesses show up to talk to college students

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

four local businesses all looking to hire - and show college students how many opportunities are right in their backyard. career fair at niacc-vo-1 lowerthird2line:students learn about job opportunities mason city, ia this career fair at north iowa area community college is now in its 25th year. the idea is to show college students how many jobs are available in north iowa to try and keep them living in the area. this is also an opportunity for anyone looking for a job to see what's out there.xxx career fair at niacc-sot-1 lowerthird2line:dylan parsans charles city, ia there is a lot of jobs and i knew that i work at the charles city hospital and i knew there are jobs over there but i knew there was a lot of demand but i just wanted to put some feelers out and see what there was. those with niacc say the biggest change for this event over the last two decades is the growing number of local businesses advertising employement opportunities. / it's a
Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
Tracking our continuing winter storm.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local businesses show up to talk to college students

Image

Accident sparks discussion about mental health

Image

"Arrive Rochester" program

Image

April snow causes crashes

Image

I-35 traffic backed up due to numerous crashes

Image

Wednesday afternoon weather update

Image

Wednesday afternoon weather update

Image

Tracking a Messy System Today

Image

Lourdes' boy's basketball coach David Norris steps down

Image

Reaction to Austin referendum failing

Community Events