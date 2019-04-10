Speech to Text for Accident sparks discussion about mental health

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is sparking a discussion over mental health - and what needs to be done to help those who might not be able to help themselves. kimt news 3's calyn thompson is bringing us this story tonight from the rochester studio... calyn - what exactly happened that brought up this discussion?xxx forklift incident-lintro-3 katie - last week hope koutsoukos went on what authorities are calling a crime spree.... trashing her ex-boyfriend's apartment and business - and stealing her ex-husband's car. on thursday she was arrested. on friday she was released. then on saturday she was in an accident and taken to the hospital. rochester police tell us they had concerns about her being suicidal. the judicial system says - that's not something they knew about.xxx weekend accident mental health-pkg-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:continuing coverage crash brings up conversation on mental health kimt news 3 this is the aftermath of saturday's crash. hope koutsoukos' two kids were in the car - and all three of them were taken to the hospital. a 26-year-old was driving this milk truck. thankfully - everyone survived. it's a scene that poses the question - did the justice system give koutsoukos the help she needed... or did they even know she needed it? weekend accident mental health-pkg-5 we'd all like to think we have the best information that we have, but these cases are coming at us so fast that it's hard to have all that minutiae of detail in every single case. we simpy don't. weekend accident mental health-pkg-7 olmsted county attorney mark ostrem says one of the biggest challenges in the judicial system is mental health. nat: we can learn that the system is broken, and that it's fixable. retired social worker and mental health advocate beverly snow thinks the crash could've been prevented. now she's working to make sure something like this doesn't happen again. weekend accident mental health-pkg-4 we're all aware that there's adults that have mental illness that are out on the street, and they're not being cared for because it's their choice. we understand that, but we don't put an effort into stopping it or changing it. / forklift incident-ltag-3 snow tells me she plans on getting all people involved together for a discussion... including those in mental health - law enforcement - and the judicial system. she says all the puzzle pieces are there - we just need to put them together in order to best help people. reporting live in the rochester studio - calyn thompson - kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. the state patrol tells us the weekend crash is still under investigation. /