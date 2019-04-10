Clear
"Arrive Rochester" program

It's an effort to encourage residents to "go green."

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 5:29 PM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2019 5:29 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for "Arrive Rochester" program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

g...or riding public transportation like a bus...we all need some way to get around. arrive rochester-vo-1 arrive rochester-vo-2 that's why the city of rochester is looking at more sustainable ways of commuting. "arrive rochester" is the city's news transportation management association. its goal is to get people to be more green. some residents are excited for the new program...sayin g the city has room for improvement when it comes to being environmentall y-friendly.xxx arrive rochester-sot-1 arrive rochester-sot-2 when i walk i see a lot of single occupancy vehicles, and i'm sure a lot of people are coming from the same area and going to the exact same spot. "arrive rochester" has an app... that offers helpful tools and incentives for people who commute sustainably. for example...this week is carpool week. /
