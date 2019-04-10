Speech to Text for April snow causes crashes

not advised in mower county. the sheriff is asking people to stay off the roads if its not an emergency. kimt news three's annalise johnson is in austin...keeping an eye on the conditions. she joins us now live...annalise... what is like out there right now?xxx austin snow-liveintro-2 amy - raquel - i'm here in downtown austin. this is what i'm seeing right now... this is what i saw earlier today... a lot of the people i spoke to tell me the snow storm did not catch them off guard.xxx austin snow-mpkg-1 austin snow-mpkg-2 "just a regular day in minnesota i guess, i didn't think it was over when it was nice out." "its april, its minnesota." while these minnesotans tell me they didn't expect to get through april without another snow storm - the weather is causing issues on the roads. here's a look at an accident involving 2 semis at the intersection of highway 218 and 20th drive southeast. one semi is overturned - and another in the ditch. / austin snow-livetag-2 those are just two of several vehicles i saw in ditches in mower county. i've also seen plows out working to improve your conditions. be sure to give them plenty of space to do their job. live in austin annalise johnson kimt news three. /