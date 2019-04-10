Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory - Flood Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Wednesday afternoon weather update

A look at the conditions in north Iowa, southern Minnesota.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 1:00 PM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2019 1:00 PM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

Speech to Text for Wednesday afternoon weather update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

(((main weather((( while the band of precipitation has been thin, it has been focused right over the area. we will likely see a mixture of rain, snow, and ice pellets through today with a greater chance for rain south in north iowa and snow north in southern minnesota. the precipitation in all modes may be heavy at times with some thunder. with the band being fairly narrow, some may see precipitation while others won't at any given time but we will all see something today. stormtracker the narrow band will widen this evening and tonight with the same general pattern of a rain/snow/ice mix for most with snow north and rain south. the mix may become straight rain after the morning for thursday as the low approaches and warm temperatures to the 40's. the rain may be intense with thunderstorm s possible. we may even get
Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
A nasty winter storm is still on track to impact the area starting Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday afternoon weather update

Image

Wednesday afternoon weather update

Image

Tracking a Messy System Today

Image

Lourdes' boy's basketball coach David Norris steps down

Image

Reaction to Austin referendum failing

Image

Fundraiser for Stalker

Image

Highlights: GMLOK vs. Alden Conger-Glenville Emmons

Image

Maintain your sump pump

Image

Reaction to Austin referendum failing

Image

North Broadway Reconstruction Costs

Community Events