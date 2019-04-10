Speech to Text for Tracking a Messy System Today

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( a narrow band of intense precipitation and thunderstorm s has developed in central iowa well north of the warm front. the high resolution models keep this band pretty thin through today as it drifts to the north.we will likely see a mixture of rain, snow, and ice pellets with a greater chance for rain south in north iowa and snow north in southern minnesota. the precipitation in all modes may be heavy at times with some thunder. with the band being fairly narrow, some may see precipitation while others won't at any given time but we will all see something today. the morning commute may be untouched in southern minnesota with wet roads for parts of north iowa. warm road temperatures will keep snow and ice from sticking for a while. this band will be the best chance at accumulating snow in minnesota. the narrow band will widen this evening and tonight with the same general pattern of a rain/snow/ice mix for most with snow north and rain south. the mix may become straight rain after the morning for thursday as the low approaches and warm temperatures to the 40's. the rain may be intense with thunderstorm s possible. we may even get dry slotted behind this rain meaning that the precipitation would be fairly isolated and most stay dry thursday night. as the system wraps up friday, we will see light snow and a wintry mix rolling through from the morning into the afternoon but staying isolated. how much snow will fall is still a very hard question to answer. with a warm ground, much will melt initially and with air temperatures above freezing most of the time, we will never fully allow the snow to stick, so even if the equivalent of 4 inches of snow falls we will likely never see that much at the ground. across minnesota, we could end up with modest amounts of 2 to 4 inches roughly but again, it will be very hard to