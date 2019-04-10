Clear
Lourdes' boy's basketball coach David Norris steps down

After two seasons, Norris is leaving the Eagles sideline

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 10:48 PM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Lourdes' boy's basketball coach David Norris steps down

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ankeny 6 to 2./// big news coming out of rochester today, lourdes head basektball coach david norris has resigned after two seasons on the job. i had the chance to speak with eagles athletic director steve strickland and he said that norris resigned to focus on other career opportunities. in his two seasons as head coach, norris led lourdes to a 30á21 record. strickland said he wishes norris nothing but success in the future and that a coach search will
