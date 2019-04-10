Speech to Text for Reaction to Austin referendum failing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new tonight at ten á just two (hours ago á the polls closed on a referendum in austin á asking residents to approve a multiámillion dollar facility update at woodson kindergarten center. over 31á hundred voters showed up to the polls today á and kimt news 3's isabella basco spent the day there talking to parents and students about whether or not they support the move. isabella... what are people saying?/// a steady stream of people showed up to the polls tonight to cast their vote... and now the numbers are in. of over 3á thousand voters... 53 percent voted against the measure. that skepticism was apparent when i spoke with parents before the votes came in.xxx kendra jackson is in kindergarten at woodson kindergarten center. she doesn't know what a referendum is... but she liked the idea of a bigger school with more kids. "because i like to make more friends and have more friends." before the vote, she was advocating for improvements to her favorite class: recess. "i like to play on the swings." but her father á timothy jackson á was not enthused about a possible increase in his property taxes. "just seems like everything is getting taxed more and more." nor did he like the idea of larger classes. "as far as one on one with kids in the classroom, i think smaller is better, then they get to know each child more individually and understand their needs." parent crockett turcotte only wanted those who voted to be informed. "just pay attention to the news so you can know what's going on and know the right stuff." though the referendum failed, jackson is unfailingly optimistic about his daughter's future. "i know my daughter is very social and makes a lot of friends very easily. it's not always so easy for everybody but i think she'll enjoy it." and though kendra won't be in a new facilityááá she's still hoping for new friends. "i want them to play outside with me together." and again á voters did reject the referendum tonight. with over 31á hundred votes... almost 17á hundred voted no... and just less than 15á hundred voted yes. thank you isabella. the tax impact would have been about (3 dollars, and 58 cents per month to a resident with a home value of 100áthousand dollars. the total cost of the referendum would have been 25á million./// residents in the new richlandá hartlandá ellendaleá geneva school district are also voting tonight and the results are in... over 11á hundred people cast their ballots á and the referendum passed with 6 hundred and 96 votes 'yes', and 4 hundred and 20 'no'. the 9 point 1 million dollar referendum will be used to address four topics at the elementary and secondary school. to update the security of the building á make repairs to the facility in places like the air quality system á update the hávacs á and provide classrooms that support cirriculum requirements. we were there as the polls filled and voters had very different feelings on the "well we'll have to pay more taxes in the neighborhood of farming and small businesses and right now we don't have a real big income." "we just need to upgrade our school so people stay in this community instead of moving out to