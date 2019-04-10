Speech to Text for Highlights: GMLOK vs. Alden Conger-Glenville Emmons

snow storm./// just before the impending winter storm ruins all our fun, the weather cooperated for just one more day. the pitcher you'll see in a just a second was so dominate on opening day a week ago that i had to travel down to spring valley to see the man himself. gmlok hosting alden conger glenville emmons, nick ramaker starts off the day with the single up the middle that is good to score a run and the bulldogs are on the board to start the game. still in the very first inning, the ball gets away from the catcher things go bad for the wolverines, another run will cross the plate it's a two to nothing game. drew copley on the mound for the bulldogs we was strong with the heater... and then the offspeed pitch... and then we go back to the fastball. he strikes out the side.