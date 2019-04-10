Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Maintain your sump pump

Incoming precipitation could wreak havoc on your basements!

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Maintain your sump pump

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

well we're not sure quite they help keep your basements from flooding... which could be especially needed with the incoming flood risk. but sump pumps can help out your city too. the city of austin will be doing mandatory sump pump inspections. we talked to one sales associate at runnings á a department store in austin á who explains why it's essential to make sure your sump pump is wellá "as far as a working knowledge of sump pumps, i mean to know what they do and how old is your sump pump because a lot of times people don't know that they need a sump pump until something goes wrong." a public informational meeting on sump pump inspections will be help on april 16th at austin city hall./// after years of talking á those in one southern minnesota neighborhood are finally seeing some action. how the way they get their water is changing á just ahead./// plus á money
Mason City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
A nasty winter storm is still on track to impact the area starting Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lourdes' boy's basketball coach David Norris steps down

Image

Reaction to Austin referendum failing

Image

Fundraiser for Stalker

Image

Highlights: GMLOK vs. Alden Conger-Glenville Emmons

Image

Maintain your sump pump

Image

Reaction to Austin referendum failing

Image

North Broadway Reconstruction Costs

Image

Flood Concerns Impacting Businesses

Image

Ready for Spring

Image

Golden Apple Award

Community Events