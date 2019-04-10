Speech to Text for North Broadway Reconstruction Costs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

follow one of the (biggest construction projects to ever hit the city of rochester. north broadway runs right through downtown... and the multi million dollar project aims to make the (alreadyábusy street safer á as the city contnues to grow. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is learning more about how businesses along north broadway are bracing for the construction right out their front doors. brooke?xxx katie and george á wild goose sporting is just one business that you can see sits right off of north broadway avenue... and its owners are taking part in the planning for its reconstructio n. but of course with any change, comes concerns./// jeff minske owns minske bait, tackle, and custom rods inside of wild goose sports. <"all of this is thread work, its put on one thread at a time." and he's concerned about the upco broadway so potentially until people learn to use the alleys, any of our business that's traveling north will be unable to access our storefront." "it's going to be a learning process not only for us but for our customers as well." minske's concern extends beyond broadway... to the med city's overall growth. he fears small businesses, like his could be squeezed. <"do you think that mom and pop shops will start to struggle?" "yes i do. there's no question in my mind."> wild goose is just one among many businesses that will feel the impact of the north broadway project. the project goes from civic center drive to 13th street northwest. still this small business owner is is able to view the med city's growth philosophically . "but you know what, as the city grows things are going to change. not everybody's going to like the changes. some of it i probably will, construction is set to begin later this year. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. thank you brooke. the city is currently in their final design process and construction will begin with the alleys and side streets... and is set to finish up in 20á 20./// new tonight