Speech to Text for Flood Concerns Impacting Businesses

case./// some already waterálogged parts of our area could see two plus inches of rain by the time this storm is all said and done. and there's widespread concern about potential (flooding. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox is learning people in the med city are (worried. he joins us live with the story. that's right... i'm here at cooke park by cascade creek where a winter storm could cause this and other area lakes and ponds to flood. no one is excited about this storm... and it could impact businesses in the area.xxx it's been a little cold and a little miserable. that's how fishing and hunting store owner ralph hettig describes this past winter... he's like many... eager to cast a line. you can relax. fishing is really great way of relaxing. hettig won't be doing much relaxing though á as a winter storm approaches. most of the weather models are showing it going different directions with different amounts of snow so it makes it hard for us to put out accurate information because we don't know what the storms going to do. mike bromberg works at the olmsted county emergency management department... and says if the storm intensifies á he can keep people posted with the counties emergency alert system. this system is only going to be used if it's a dire emergency. kimt storm team three meteorologist brandon libby says we can expect fourá toáeight inches of snow... and possible flooding into next week. for hettig á the rising water is cause for concern. it impacts the business because if it's bad weather a lot of people aren't going the roads aren't worth it. it's dangerous in some cases. as we brace ourselves for last april we received 17 inches of snow. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thanks jeremiah á let's hope we (don't have a repeat of last year. to sign up for olmsted county emergency alerts á head to kimt dot com á we have a link on our page. it's