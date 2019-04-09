Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Ready for Spring

People we spoke with say they don't want to see this encore of Old Man Winter

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 7:05 PM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2019 7:05 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Ready for Spring

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

listened to sara's forecast and are filled with the coldness of a voidááá you are surely not alone. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live in rochester. calyn i'm ready for flowers á not a snowstorm... you spoke to people today á are they ready for the return of winter? katie and george á absolutely not. people want spring to stay! everyone i spoke to seemed to know what was on the way... and are they surprised? not at all!/// remember this? this is what april looked like last year. "i didn't expect snow in april to be honest... it's not good." this is what it looks like today. sunny skies and clear walkways. even after hearing our forecasts... people are holding out hope. "we are ready for spring. it's been a tough winter. but a tough winter for everyone." "what's the best case scenario?" "that all the weather reports are wrong á haha á and that it just skips us and i'm sorry iowa but it goes south."/// looks like i won't be needing these (sunglasses)... and will be needing this (umbrella). live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// if this storm wallops us, it won't be unprecedented . last year marked the biggest april snow storm in the history of the twin
Mason City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 52°
A nasty winter storm is still on track to impact the area starting Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flood Concerns Impacting Businesses

Image

Ready for Spring

Image

Golden Apple Award

Image

Continuing to Track Our Latest Winter Storm

Image

Home-Grown Food

Image

New Lung Procedure for Patients

Image

City Monitored for Tuberculosis

Image

Students Striving for Excellence

Image

NIACC's Roberson named NJCAA All-American

Image

Work begins to connect neighborhood to city water and sewer services

Community Events