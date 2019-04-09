Speech to Text for Continuing to Track Our Latest Winter Storm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

things will look a little different outside. clouds will continue to build in through the evening hours with a chance for some light rain across the southern portion of the area. this rain will not make much of an impact tonight, but with temperatures quickly dropping and falling into the middle 30s a threat for a potent wintry mix/snow will sneak into the area during the overnight hours and wednesday morning. this will lead to a slick wednesday morning commute with not much relief in sight. temps will struggle to make it much higher than the middle 30s and rain/snow threats continue through the day á heavy at times. this raises a concern for icing, predominately across southern minnesota, but everything will be heavily dependant on what melts when it hits the ground. light to heavy rain/snow/slee t will continue all through thursday with more snow for the area thursday night and into the second half of friday. how much snow will fall is still a very hard question to answer. with a warm ground, much will melt initially and with air temperatures above freezing most of the time, we will never fully allow the snow to stick, so even if the equivalent of 8 inches of snow falls we will likely never see that much at the ground. across minnesota, we could end up with some decent amounts of 4 to 8 inches roughly but again, it will be very hard to say. there will be a sharp cutoff heading into north iowa where more rain and warmer temperatures will lead to minor snow accumulations. a rumble of thunder or two will also be possible wednesday night and through thursday. winds will also be very strong with this system, gradually picking up in intensity through wednesday with gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible wednesday night into thursday which may cause minor tree damage and drastically reduce visibility in falling snow. travel will be impacted á especially where more snow falls, but even with heavy rain at times and wet roads. the midwest will also be on flood watch after this storm. tonight: mostly cloudy/scatter ed rain to wintry mix & snow. lows: middle 30s. winds: east northeast at 10 to 20 mph. wednesday: rain & snow likely/ windy. highs: upper 30s. winds: east at 15 to 25 mph. gusts near 35 mph. wednesday night: rain & snow likely/windy. lows: lower