Home-Grown Food

A woman is offering seeds to the community to encourage residents to grow their own food.

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 6:50 PM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2019 6:50 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

if you ever wanted to grow your own vegetables... one woman is challenging you to plant seeds and watch it grow. kelly kirkpatrick is a born and breed rochester resident... she says she's noticed how people in the community get their groceries. she believes that people shouldn't heavily rely on big chain stores for fruits and vegetables... so she bags and passes out seeds to people in her community. she also partnered with the rochester public library so people picking up books can get a pack of seeds. kirkpatrick says there needs to be a focus on growing your own food rather than buying it.xxx <"i think that we have issues with our food system. where's it's grown agriculturally, the shipping of it, yr access. it's not fair chemical label products." you can pick up some of the seeds at the rochester public library everyday. seeds will also be passed out at events throughout
