New Lung Procedure for Patients

there are approximately 16 million americans living with cáoá pád... also known as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. that's according to the cádác. now á a new treatment is available for patients suffering from the disease. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live to tell us about it.xxx amy á mayo clinic is the first medical center in the state to perform the procedure. today á i spoke with the first person to receive it... who tells me it's changed his life.xxx (nat: balloon air is something we all need... but often take for granted. "gasping for air every breath. now i feel like i got a second life here." wayne peterson was diagnosed with cáoápád in 2003. in 2009 á he was put on oxygen... with his air coming from these tubes. just last month á he was the first person to undergo a new procedure at mayo clinic. "i wasn't a candidate for a volume lung reduction. and i wasn't a candidate for transplant. so this is the only other thing they could've done. and it worked." it's called endoscopic lung volume reduction. doctors go down the airway... putting in a oneáway valve that lets the air out of part of the lung... causing it to deflate. that let's the diaphragm work more normally. "the result of the disease is air trapping within the chest. and it results in over expansion of the chest and depression of the diaphragm.//tho se muscles attain a more advantageous position, and they can do their job. and patients are less short of breath." today á peterson feels grateful for the fix. "i couldn't even breath. before i had exasperations so bad that i didn't know if i was going to be able to catch my breath. that went on every day, every day of the week. and now i don't have them anymore."/// there is no cure for cáoápá d... but i'm told this procedure is one way to improve quality of life. reporting live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// thank you calyn. if you have cáoá pád... talk to your doctor to see if you qualify for the procedure.///