City Monitored for Tuberculosis

An official from the MN Dept. of Health shares what happens now, one day after a case of TB was confirmed at Austin's high school

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 6:43 PM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2019 6:43 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for City Monitored for Tuberculosis

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a developing story out of austin. you heard it here first on kimt news three first at four. a case of active pulmonary tuberculosis... or táb... has been confirmed at austin high school. today á kimt news three's maleeha kamal reached out to the minnesota department of health to find out what's happening now. the city of austin is being monitored for táb... and students and staff members at the austin high school will be receiving notification from either mower county health department or the school informing them about getting screened.xxx "so the process that will be happening now is those people that did receive notification they will need to be screen for tb they can either go to their health care provider or a mayo facility." mower county typically sees anywhere from 0 to 3 cases a year. the state of minnesota can see anywhere from 150 to 170 táb cases a year.///
