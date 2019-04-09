Speech to Text for Students Striving for Excellence

standardized test scores and grades in the austin school district are falling short of state standards. kimt news three's maleeha kamal, though, is learning that individual students are teaming up with their teachers to beat the odds.xxx amy, that news comes at a stressful time for students, particularly those who are college bound. i met two students who have teamed up with mentors to ensure success. "i'm at a 3.8 right now." nats: showing books. elizabeth vu works hard to keep her grades up. "for me the main reason why i strive so hard to get up there is because of my goal college. good grades& is a recurring theme at austin high school. noah zimmerman is a junior& "3.901 so i'm barely making it." while both students are making the grade, .when it came to math and science the district is slighly below state standards for proficiency. so how do noah and elizabeth beat the odds? " i study 30 minutes a day in intervals." elizabeth credits her teachers for her success. she's glad to have support when she's stressed. " she will just calm me down." according to the minneosta report card & 90 percent of students in the school district believe their teachers care and prepare them for success. for noah & networking helps him keep his grades up. " one of my friends is super smart and i met her through that and i ask her for help on my homework." and here's a cool fact the austin school district is on point with the nation when it comes to attendance... that rate is 82 percent. thank you maleeha. hormel threw the honor roll students a lucheon yesterday... to recognize them for all their hard work.///