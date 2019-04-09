Speech to Text for NIACC's Roberson named NJCAA All-American

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

he's been making plays like this all year... niacc guard deundra roberson was named a second team all american. the freshman was named to the team after averaging 16.6 points per game, helping leading his team to the region 11 title game for the first time in 23 years. roberson is the 12th all american in team history and their first