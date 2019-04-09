Speech to Text for Work begins to connect neighborhood to city water and sewer services

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

beginning in albert lea to connect a neighborhood northwest of town to the city's water and sewer lines. the city is receiving more than 3 million dollars from the minnesota public facilities authority to help make this happen. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning how people living in the stables area feel about this upcoming change.xxx it's a project that neighbors tell me there have been rumors of for decades... connecting the stables area neighborhoods to the city of albert lea's water and sewer lines. "we have a community well for all the properties and we all have our own septic systems." brett wuerflein has owned his home in the stables area since 2010 á but his family has longá standing ties to the neighborhood. "my grandma actually lived in the house that's right down the road here back with my mom growing up and stuff so you know for the last 30 40 years its kind of been a rumor of getting annexed into the city and getting city water and sewer." he thinks that being hooked up to city water and sewer is going to result in better water quality á and less maintenance costs. "i know my house for sure the septic system is kind of outdated and would need to be redone here shortly so for me i was going to have that cost anyway so now with having the city sewer i don't have to worry about that, i just have to detach my septic system and get hooked up into the city so for us personally i think it's going to be a good thing." some other homeowners i spoke to tell me that while they are glad they're going to be hooked up to water and sewer, they think it's going to be a headache in the meantime for that process to happen and they wish it had happened sooner. in albert lea, annalise johnson kimt news 3./// last week the sewer was installed along eagle view circle á and now the contractor is moving towards the stables area. at a community meeting last summer á the city estimated the project to cost 45á hundred dollars per lot... but that cost goes up to to 66áhundred dollars on streets where curbs á gutters á and storm systems will be installed. the city expects the majority of the project will be completed by november.///