Speech to Text for Tracking Rain and Snow This Week

while yesterday was absurdly nice, and even though we are starting tuesday off with sunshine, it won't be nearly as warm as yesterday. rather temperatures will be above average in the upper 50's as clouds increase into the afternoon and a west northwest breeze blows in the cooler air. we will feel the tendrils of a very strong low pressure system starting tonight when initially rain moves in. temperatures look to cool to the lower to mid 30's allowing for a wintry mix to develop with heavy snow possible at times, especially for southern minnesota. temperatures will not be allowed to warm much for wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 30's allowing for a mixture of rain and snow across the area with heavy snow possible at times for southern minnesota. north iowa (where the warmer temperatures will be found) may sneak away with mainly rain and little snow whereas southern minnesota will see a better chance for snow and ice mixing in. the wintry mix will continue for thursday and into the second half of friday before wrapping up. how much snow will fall is a very hard question to answer. with a very warm ground, much will melt initially and with air temperatures above freezing most of the time, we will never fully allow the snow to stick, so even if the equivalent of 10 inches of snow falls we will likely never see that much at the ground. across minnesota, we could end up with some decent amounts of 3 to 10 inches roughly but again, it will be very hard to say. there will be a sharp cutoff heading into north iowa where more rain and warmer temperatures will lead to minor snow accumulations. winds will also be very strong with this system, gradually picking up in intensity through wednesday with gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible wednesday night into thursday which may cause minor tree damage and drastically reduce visibility in falling snow. travel will be impacted á especially where more snow falls, but even with heavy rain at times and wet roads. the midwest will also be on flood watch after this storm. today: mostly sunny am/increasing clouds. highs: upper 50's. winds: west northwest at 10 to 20 mph.