Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Fireworks ordinance latest

Changes could be coming to Cerro Gordo County's rules on fireworks.

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 12:09 AM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2019 12:09 AM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Fireworks ordinance latest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with the warm weather we had today... you may be thinking summertime and fireworks. iowa legalized the sale and use of fireworks in 20á17, but the specifics of how the stuff was sold were managed by counties and towns. tonight cerro gordo county shared a largely symbolic amendment to it's fireworks ordinance. planning and zoning administrator john robbins says the goal is to merely ensure the county is in step with the state.xxx "we've been seeing increased interest in these changes in mason city as of late, so we want to make sure we've done our homework and make sure we're in line with the state's spirit of the law." a vote on the amendment will come at a later date./// child abuse is difficult to discuss in an open forum... but iowa's waldorf university is working to change that. the school's criminal justice department spent part of today putting pinwheels around campus to remind people april is child abuse awareness month. student ameh ogábehá mudia works with adolescent females who have endured
Mason City
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Rochester
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
From the warmest day of the year...to a potential winter storm. We're tracking a very spring-like week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fireworks ordinance latest

Image

Former L.A. Sheriff talks policing in Mason City

Image

$3.5 million request for flooded roadway

Image

Monday's local sports highlights

Image

Continuing coverage: Affordable housing in the Med City

Image

Tracking A Great Monday Night & A Wicked Winter Storm

Image

New Solar Project

Image

Case of TB Confirmed

Image

Bill to Raise Tobacco Purchase Age

Image

Extrication Training

Community Events