Speech to Text for Former L.A. Sheriff talks policing in Mason City

official police departments large and small across the nation are facing no small number of struggles. from backlash on social media á to a shortage of trained officers. today retired los angeles county sheriff jim mcdonnell spoke with students at north iowa area community college about why a career in law enforcement is still a noble calling. kimt news 3's isabella basco takes a closer look at backing the badge.xxx braydon emerson is confident in his decision to study criminal justice... but he says not everyone understands why he's choosing to make it his career. "a lot of my friends or my family are just kind of like, they are here to hurt us not really protect us and i think that's kind of a misunderstandi ng that they have." emerson was inspired to pursue wearing the badge after going on a rideáalong. "i got to just see everything and it opened up and it was just like reality. it wasn't like cops and robbers as a kid. it was they are here to protect the community. how can they do that? and ever since then, i've been amazed with it." retired sheriff jim mcdonnell says it is disappointing more young people aren't eager á like emerson á to join the force. "it's a tough time to be in policing, it's a time time to be a young person growing up in america, the divisiveness we see is challenging on all levels." despite the struggles á mcdonnell says the sacrifices are still worth it. "just the type of job that we have, it's one that i think is one of the most noble professions out there. to put yourself in harm's way to protect someone that you don't even know. and they do that day in and day out across this nation." pride in backing the blue... something emerson hopes to do daily. "'the misconception s i want to fix are the police aren't here to get you, they are here to help you." reporting in mason city... isabella basco... kimt news 3.