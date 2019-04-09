Speech to Text for $3.5 million request for flooded roadway

in albert lea... east main street has experienced regular flooding over the past few decades. this spring... the roadways were flooded for weeks... heavily impacting business and residents. now the albert lea city council is taking action by moving forward with requesting 3á pointáfive million dollars from the state legislature and the governor for flood mitigation. they're hoping to use the money to raise the level of the road above flood level or use a pumping system to get the water out. city administrator chad adams sat down with kimt to explain why they're desperate for "east main street is a fourálane essentially right through the heart of the community. when that is shut down, and traffic is diverted. it impacts a number of businesses, dozens of businesses in the broader area of downtown. so it's really important we try to find a solution there." adams says they hope to get funding approved by