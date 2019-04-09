Speech to Text for Monday's local sports highlights

brutal winter of cancellations. lourdes and byron at mayo field, pat leary grounds this ball past the third baseman for the base hit, a run will come in to score as the eagles have the lead. the big inning would continue ben limburg bloops this ball in to shallow center field, leary crosses the plate and they extend the lead. it starts to unravel for the bears the drive to deep left field and the outfielder making chase can't come up with the ball and it's another run for lourdes. but byron would make this a game next inning... jacob bishop grounds into a would be double play but the exchange is muffed. byron would tie it but lourdes would go on to win 8 lourdes hosting cannon falls in softball, ashley krom with the shot to center, that will score a run. krom had herself a game. and so did this person, anna taylor in the circle she punches out the bombers rachel huseth. next inning eagles break it open, taylor helps herself at the plate with the deep drive to center field, she'll roll into second with the double. runner trying to steal second base but check this out, a double steal as anja black scores from third. we go back to ashley krom she delivers the shot to deep right center field, it's gone as lourdes goes on to win 9 to 1. jm and century in some softball, that's the rockets sammy guetter with the drive to straightaway center, she'll head to second with the double. later that inning, grounder to third. panthers alivia hendrickson with the throw home but mikayla gee slides in safely. jm has a big lead. and they would add to it olivia evans smokes it up the middle another run will score off the single. rockets win it 17 to 2 in four innings. it was a busy day for high school sports in saint ansgar with a track meet and a golf meet á but the weather was perfect. and it was a little breezy at acorn park. we start on the second hole with newman catholic's á emma anderegg á using the iron down the fairway á that sets her up for for this put and she would triple bogey á but was the medalist. then morgan hemann sinks a putt for double bogey á placing runneráup. and on the third whole á newman's mike (monnáterá knock) double bogeys on this putt. then it's trey peffer á just barely missing the cup but knocks it in for bogey á he'd place fourth. nine track teams present for today's saint ansgar invite. we start with the fourábyá800 meter relay á osage would control it until the last leg but addy grim pulled ahead for the green devils win in a time of 10á41ápointá44. then it's the boy's turn á saint ansgar was strong out of the gate and riley witt finishes strong for the saints win. next it's the shuttle run á they're neck and neck coming to the line á but northwoodá kensett's logan benjegerdes gets to the line first. and another neck and neck finish and paige kiley gets the win for osage. you probably just watched about an hour ago the virginia cavaliers win the national championship 85 to 77 over texas tech. one year after losing to the 16 seed, it's the ultimate redemption story for virginia. tonight: