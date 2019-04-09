Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Continuing coverage: Affordable housing in the Med City

Nick Campion is talking to the residents

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 12:06 AM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2019 12:06 AM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Continuing coverage: Affordable housing in the Med City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

material./// kimt news 3 continues to follow efforts to address a lack of affordable housing in the med city. and tonight one rochester group is looking for some answers of their own. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan has the scoop. in the city for good is an orginazation that allows our city leaders to interact and answer questions from the community. tonight city council member nick campion is in the hot seat talking about a hot topic. affordable housing. destination medical center, or dámá c is the cause of exponential growth within the city. and many want to know, what the organization is doing about affordable housing? "one of the things that wasn't covered, initially, specifically, was affordable housing. and now that that's been added to the goal or the mission, how do you see that fitting in?" campion says we need to stop thinking of affordable housing as just (high rent... and instead look at it from a holistic approach. "affordable housing is certainly tied irreversibly to wages and workforce. it's tied to transit because if you cant get to work you can live affordably and its tied to land use policy." many in attendance had similar questions. "are you gonna deal with the fees?" "what income are you targeting?" "how does that help affordable housing? will it? will it hurt neighborhoods ?" at the end of the dayá campion says change is innevitable, and we as a city have got to keep up with the times. "in 25 years if we havent made some of the systemic changes dmc is having us visit as a city, we will have a hard time affording our community." the next in the city for good event will be held with olmsted county public health about aging in the it's terrifying straits. trapped with no way out in a hunk of twisted
Mason City
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Rochester
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
From the warmest day of the year...to a potential winter storm. We're tracking a very spring-like week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fireworks ordinance latest

Image

Former L.A. Sheriff talks policing in Mason City

Image

$3.5 million request for flooded roadway

Image

Monday's local sports highlights

Image

Continuing coverage: Affordable housing in the Med City

Image

Tracking A Great Monday Night & A Wicked Winter Storm

Image

New Solar Project

Image

Case of TB Confirmed

Image

Bill to Raise Tobacco Purchase Age

Image

Extrication Training

Community Events