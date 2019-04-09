Speech to Text for Continuing coverage: Affordable housing in the Med City

material./// kimt news 3 continues to follow efforts to address a lack of affordable housing in the med city. and tonight one rochester group is looking for some answers of their own. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan has the scoop. in the city for good is an orginazation that allows our city leaders to interact and answer questions from the community. tonight city council member nick campion is in the hot seat talking about a hot topic. affordable housing. destination medical center, or dámá c is the cause of exponential growth within the city. and many want to know, what the organization is doing about affordable housing? "one of the things that wasn't covered, initially, specifically, was affordable housing. and now that that's been added to the goal or the mission, how do you see that fitting in?" campion says we need to stop thinking of affordable housing as just (high rent... and instead look at it from a holistic approach. "affordable housing is certainly tied irreversibly to wages and workforce. it's tied to transit because if you cant get to work you can live affordably and its tied to land use policy." many in attendance had similar questions. "are you gonna deal with the fees?" "what income are you targeting?" "how does that help affordable housing? will it? will it hurt neighborhoods ?" at the end of the dayá campion says change is innevitable, and we as a city have got to keep up with the times. "in 25 years if we havent made some of the systemic changes dmc is having us visit as a city, we will have a hard time affording our community." the next in the city for good event will be held with olmsted county public health about aging in the