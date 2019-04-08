Speech to Text for Tracking A Great Monday Night & A Wicked Winter Storm

sara knox. sara á is this warm and windy weather a concern in terms of brush fires? xxx get outside and soak up the sun while you can! out beautiful monday kicks off one of the wildest week's of the year so far starting with temperatures leaping well above average today and ending with a powerful wintry storm. winds will remain strong through the commute hours coming in from the west southwest, but a passing front will change the direction by tonight and winds will then move in from the west northwest. this signals a pretty big temperature change for tuesday; despite ample am sunshine, temps will only be climbing into the middle to upper 50s for tuesday. behind the sunshine, clouds will move in for the afternoon/eve ning with the very beginnings of our wintry storm popping in starting during the overnight into wednesday. a strong low pressure system will begin to move in late tuesday bringing extremely strong winds and heavy precipitation to the area through friday. even now, the system is a complicated one as it will bring the area varying precipitation types through the entire duration due to a very sharp temperature gradient from south to north. warmer areas will experience more rainfall whereas heavy snow will be possible in colder regions. due to a constantly shifting track and heavily dependant temperature trends, nailing down exact precipitation amounts (rain and snow) remains very difficult. the best thing you can do to prepare is stick with the stormteam for the latest information! we're tracking every change and will continue to get the latest information to you as soon as we know it! tonight: mostly clear/weakenin g winds. lows: near 40. winds: northwest at 5 to 15 mph. gusts near 25 mph. tuesday: increasing clouds. highs: middle to upper 50s. winds: north northwest at 5 to 15 mph. tuesday night: mostly cloudy/overnig ht rain/snow.