Speech to Text for New Solar Project

energy sources are taking off across the nation. that includes north iowa. the butter solar project in forest city will have an array of roughly 12 thousand solar panels. forest city will save a lot of money through that sustainable source of juice and will pass the savings on to taxpayers. tom bird is upbeat that the land can still be used for agriculture after the panels are in place.xxx "we've been working with a group that provides a pollinator mix like grass seed that is favorable for plants for birds and bees, so i hope we'll able to use some of that mix here." the project is set to go