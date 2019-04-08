Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

New Solar Project

It will offer green energy and financial gains for tax payers

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 6:49 PM
Updated: Apr. 8, 2019 6:49 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for New Solar Project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

energy sources are taking off across the nation. that includes north iowa. the butter solar project in forest city will have an array of roughly 12 thousand solar panels. forest city will save a lot of money through that sustainable source of juice and will pass the savings on to taxpayers. tom bird is upbeat that the land can still be used for agriculture after the panels are in place.xxx "we've been working with a group that provides a pollinator mix like grass seed that is favorable for plants for birds and bees, so i hope we'll able to use some of that mix here." the project is set to go
Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 60°
From the warmest day of the year...to a potential winter storm. We're tracking a very spring-like week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking A Great Monday Night & A Wicked Winter Storm

Image

New Solar Project

Image

Case of TB Confirmed

Image

Bill to Raise Tobacco Purchase Age

Image

Extrication Training

Image

Pinwheels set up to raise awareness about child abuse

Image

Mayor looks at solving the issue of homelessnes

Image

Work Zone Awareness Week

Image

"Safe City Nights" Initiative

Image

Tuberculosis case at Austin High School

Community Events