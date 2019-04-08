Speech to Text for Case of TB Confirmed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're continuing our coverage of a confirmed case of tuberculosis... or táb... at austin high school. we told you on first at four and kimt news 3 at five... school administration and mower county public health are working together to make sure students and staff are protected against táb. now we're examining the steps health officials are taking. george á aren't instances of the disease pretty rare? xxx tuberculosis was once a deadly scourge in the days before antiábiotics. my greatá grandfather was a doctor who treated tb patients and himself succumbed to the disease. it is no longer the threat it wasááá but it remains a serious disease. the minnesota department of health says this is the first tb case in mower county his year. mower county typically sees fewer than 3 cases a year.... so this isn't out of the ordinary. statewide there are 150á 170 cases each year. doug schultz with minnesota department of health says the department is monitoring about 50 people in mower county. there is a tb vaccination availableááá but schultz says it is rarely used "in the united states we do not typically vaccinate for tb. because it's not that very common compared to the rest of the world where one fourth to one third of the population does have tb. you can see the symptoms of active táb listed on your screen. they include: coughing for 3 weeks or longer... losing weight... sweating at night... fever... feeling tired... pain in the chest... and coughing up blood. if you think you may be infected... go see a doctor. táb is a serious disease that can be cured with a regimen of antiábiotics. in the case of austin high school á health officials have arranged screenings for the students and staff determinted to have significant táb exposure. they say there is no further risk of