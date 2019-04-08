Speech to Text for Bill to Raise Tobacco Purchase Age

it's a story we continue to follow... efforts in communities across minnesota... including austin and albert lea... are raising the tobacco purchase age from 18 to 21. now a bill in the minnesota legislature could raise the age across the entire state. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live now with the very latest á jeremiah?xxx it was just last week that the olmsted county board of commissioners made the decision here to increase the purchase age for tobacco from 18 to 21. companion bills in minnesota house and senate committees are gaining support. if passed á teenagers would no longer be able to buy cigarettes in the gopher state.xxx the impact of tobacco hits close to home for joseph legat. my wife, who i met when we were juniors in high school, died after 20 years of smoking cigarettes. legat... here in the medácity from illnois... tells me when he was young... they didn't know the dangers of cigarettes. back in the 50's you were considered a nerd if you didn't smoke. it's no longer the box of cigarettes... now it's eá cigarettes and vaping devices. anya dudzik believes big tobacco companies are doing all they can to get kids hooked. i didn't smoke myself, i never trusted tobacco companies... never. and we know they lied before and they'll lie again and lie at this moment. nat: passes 4átoá3 (clapping. olmsted county is joining other communities including albert lea and austin in raising the tobacco purchase age to 21. aware of the trend, state lawmakers have proposed a bill that would make minnesota a tobacco 21 state like new jersey, maine and massaschuetts . unfortunately, minnesota is along the same trend line is the rest of the nation especially among youth and young adults when it comes to eá cigarettes. legat hopes increasing the purchase age will save lives. anything i can ever do to help kids from not smoking i would certainly recommend it highly... <understand the goal of this bill along with the city ordiance here in olmsted county is to make harder for kids to get their hands on smoking devices. the ordinance here will go into effect july 1st. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thank you jeremiah. the bill also proposes those who sell tobacco to anyone under 21 be charged with a petty misdemeanor.///