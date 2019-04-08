Speech to Text for Extrication Training

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in the event of an emergency, every second matters. that's why as mayo clinic ambulance, paramedic students near their graduation date, they're stepping things up with training. kimt news three's brooke mckivergan is giving us a closer look.xxx students here at fire station 4 are getting the crucial experience and training they need in order to save lives in just 39 days after graduation. these students may look like they're training to be fire fighters, but soon they'll be gold cross paramedics. extricating patients from vehicles is a critical skill used by first responders that not only takes preparation and training, but team work. "once you do it a couple of times you kind of get the hang of it and you do everything a little quicker but you also want to do it in a safe manner." in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. mayo clinic ambulance assists the rochester fire department on every call that requires extrication.///