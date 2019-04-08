Clear
Pinwheels set up to raise awareness about child abuse

Waldorf University's Criminal Justice Dept. put blue pinwheels around the campus.

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 5:48 PM
Updated: Apr. 8, 2019 5:48 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

child help - a non-profit helping victims of child abuse - a child abuse case is reported every 10 seconds. now - a group at a university in north iowa is working to raise awareness. pinwheels child abuse awareness-vo-1 pinwheels child abuse awareness-vo-2 the waldorf university criminal justice department is placing pinwheels around campus to bring to light - child abuse. a student at forest ridge... which works with adolescent females who have faced abuse... says hearing the stories of those who have gone through so much motivates her to take action.xxx pinwheels child abuse awareness-sot-1 lowerthird2line:ameh ogbemudia senior, waldorf university "it's crazy to think about the homes they've come from...some of their families didn't care for them, and they've struggled their whole lives, and they're only 12-13 years old." each year - about 6 point 6 million children are referred to state child protection agencies - ... more than 3- million of them are subject to an investigation. / the american
Pinwheels set up to raise awareness about child abuse

