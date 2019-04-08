Speech to Text for Mayor looks at solving the issue of homelessnes

a problem in our communities. kimt news three's calyn thompson is looking into this problem - and how the city of rochester hopes to solve it.xxx homeless in the skyway-lintro-2 amy and katie - unfortunately many people with nowhere else to go end up in skyways like the one behind me. what they're doing is not illegal - a skyway is public property - just like a sidewalk.. but i'm hearing from the many different sides of this issue... these people need a better place to go.xxx homeless in the skyway-pkg-1 homeless in the skyway-pkg-3 whatever season minnesota faces... everyone needs a place to sleep. lowerthird2line:terry tiffany homeless in rochester when it's 100 degrees you need to be cool, you need water, you need air conditioning. and when it's freezing, the homeless shelters are never open. homeless in the skyway-pkg-9 this past winter showed city leaders just how much homelessness is a problem in rochester... with a growing number of people using the quick fixes such as the salvation army and dorothy day house. homeless in the skyway-pkg-4 now that the nicer weather is coming, i think we won't see quite as many downtown - they're still there. they're still under bridges, they're still in our parks, they're still trying to find other places to live and it's not in what most of us would consider an appropriate place to sleep. homeless in the skyway-pkg-7 recently - a business owner in university square received complaints about homeless people in the skyways... so he brought it up to the city. for him - it's the issues that come with homelessness such as addiction - mental illness - and crime. homeless in the skyway-pkg-5 they're illegal so anything that's illegal you should call the police, you should notify the people that can - security or take care of the problem. those are things that should immediately be dealt with. homeless in the skyway-pkg-8 mayor norton thinks it's a much bigger issue that needs more of a long- term solution. we need to find that housing option for them so they can gain the support they need if they have a chemical dependency or a mental illness, we need to provide those services and we can't provide them when we don't know where they are. / homeless in the skyway-ltag-2 mayor norton tells me there are a lot of players in this game... but no real point person. the next step r the city is to maybe hire someone to facilitate and manage a program... as well as continue working with non-profit organizatons. reporting live in rochester - calyn thompson - kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. since beginning her term as mayor - kim norton has addressed homelessness by creating a task force and starting public discussions.