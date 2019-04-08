Speech to Text for Work Zone Awareness Week

season is here. and listen to this...a crash in a work zone happens about once every five-and-a-half minutes. that's according to the federal highway administration. workzone safety-vo-1 workzone safety-vo-3 that's why national work zone awareness week is kicking off today. these construction signs you see here will soon be out on the roads. this year's theme is "drive like you work here"...and important reminder to always use extra caution when driving in a work zone. and with more than 200 active work zones across the state this season...you're likely to encounter quite a few out on the road.xxx workzone safety-sot-1 workzone safety-sot-2 i speeding in a work zone could end up being almost $500 and for what, just to saving a couple minutes? so really ya know just slow down, it's gonna keep people safe and it's good for your pocket book too. during the past three years in minnesota... there were 31 fatalities and 123 serious injuries in work zones. /