Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

"Safe City Nights" Initiative

An effort to strengthen the relationship between the police department and the community.

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 5:35 PM
Updated: Apr. 8, 2019 5:35 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for "Safe City Nights" Initiative

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a local police chief wants to strengthen the relationship between his officers...and the people they serve. safe city nights-vo-1 safe city nights-vo-2 today...the rochester police department is unveiling their new community initiative called "safe city nights." it's a series of six gatherings held throughout the city this summer. chief jim franklin says the goal is to foster positive connections between police and the public...and give people the opportunity to better understand the law enforcement profession.xxx safe city nights-sot-1 safe city nights-sot-2 "this is a brand new initiative that takes community engagement to a higher level, it was one of the things i talked about in my swearing in; engaging the public at that highest level and we're excited to roll this out this summer." the six events will be held in each of rochester's six districts and will include free food and activities for the whole family. safe city nights-sot-3 to find out when a "safe city nights" event will be held near you...check out this story on kimt dot com under local news. /
Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 60°
From the warmest day of the year...to a potential winter storm. We're tracking a very spring-like week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking A Great Monday Night & A Wicked Winter Storm

Image

New Solar Project

Image

Case of TB Confirmed

Image

Bill to Raise Tobacco Purchase Age

Image

Extrication Training

Image

Pinwheels set up to raise awareness about child abuse

Image

Mayor looks at solving the issue of homelessnes

Image

Work Zone Awareness Week

Image

"Safe City Nights" Initiative

Image

Tuberculosis case at Austin High School

Community Events