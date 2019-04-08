Speech to Text for "Safe City Nights" Initiative

a local police chief wants to strengthen the relationship between his officers...and the people they serve. safe city nights-vo-1 safe city nights-vo-2 today...the rochester police department is unveiling their new community initiative called "safe city nights." it's a series of six gatherings held throughout the city this summer. chief jim franklin says the goal is to foster positive connections between police and the public...and give people the opportunity to better understand the law enforcement profession.xxx safe city nights-sot-1 safe city nights-sot-2 "this is a brand new initiative that takes community engagement to a higher level, it was one of the things i talked about in my swearing in; engaging the public at that highest level and we're excited to roll this out this summer." the six events will be held in each of rochester's six districts and will include free food and activities for the whole family. safe city nights-sot-3 to find out when a "safe city nights" event will be held near you...check out this story on kimt dot com under local news. /