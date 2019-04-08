Speech to Text for Tuberculosis case at Austin High School

a very scary situation for students and staff at austin high school...where we're learning a case of tuberculosis has been confirmed. a letter has been sent to parents from mower county public health...letting them know about the situation. kimt news three's maleeha kamal is in austin with the very latest. she joins us now live...maleeha...w hat do students and parents need to know?xxx test scores-bmintro-2 amy...raquel...i got a tip this morning that a case of active pulmonary tuberculosis...o ften called t- b...has been confirmed here at austin high school. i was then able to get my hands on the letter that mower county public health sent to parents. as you can imagine...it's a situation that's causing concern throughout the community.xxx tb in schools-pkg-1 tb in schools-pkg-2 "this is a very scary thing.!" she says this is the first she is hearing about the tb case. nats: "lets see...oh wow!" tb in schools-pkg-4 "tuberculousis is a very contigaous disease and i hope the school is doing there parent by notifying parents." tb in schools-pkg-5 "information went out to families this morning. and we are referring all calls to our county health" tb in schools-pkg-6 in this letter from mower county public health the agency says has been working closely with the school district to make sure students and staff are protected. the individual is currently being treated and is no further risk. the mower county public health department have pinpointed which students and staff members had significant exposire to tb and screenings have been narranged for those people. / test scores-bmtag-2 tuberculois can involve any part of the body...but most often affects the lungs. and it can be transmitted through the air or extended close contact with someone who as it. amy...i spoke to...doug schultz with the minnesota public health department who says that tb is a treatable through antibiotics. they are currently monitoring this case closely to see if anyone else needs urgent care. live in austin, maleeha kamal, kimt news three. / thanks maleeha. tb in schools-tag-2 according to mayo clinic...symptom s of t-b include coughing that lasts three or more weeks coughing up blood. chest pain or pain with breathing or coughing...and unintentional weight loss. tb in schools-tag-3 fatigue...fever... night sweats...chills... and loss of appetite. / we are