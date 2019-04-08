Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tracking A Messy Mid-Week System

Tracking A Messy Mid-Week System

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 7:22 AM
Updated: Apr. 8, 2019 7:22 AM
Posted By: Brandon Libby

Speech to Text for Tracking A Messy Mid-Week System

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

3 meteorologist brandon libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( beautiful weather alert! i don't hesitate when i say this will be the nicest day of spring yet as temperatures warm to the 70's with sunny skies. the only downside to today will be the wind with gusts up to 35 mph from the southwest to the west. really make the most of it because it pretty much will be a one day thing. by tuesday temperatures will cool to lows in the upper 30's with highs in the middle to upper 50's due to winds becoming northwest. even with the cooler temperatures happening tonight... your chance to learn how dámá c and the city of rochester are doing in
Mason City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Beautiful today, then lots of rain and snow for midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dr. Oz: Knowing your health

Image

My Money: Financial literacy for kids

Image

MercyOne: Goal of fellowship programs

Image

Tracking A Messy Mid-Week System

Image

Moms demand action to meet with Rochester Police Chief

Image

Statewide Day of Prayer for Flood Recovery

Image

Affordable housing community meeting

Image

Motorcycle Expo in North Iowa

Image

Carpool Week kicks off in Rochester

Image

NIACC drops conference doubleheader

Community Events