Speech to Text for Moms demand action to meet with Rochester Police Chief

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

law makers in st. paul continue to go back and fourth over two pieces of gun control legislation. one proposal will would make for more background checks and the other would allow police to take guns from people deemed a threat to themselves or others. closer to home á a group pushing for stricter gun laws in the state is meeting with a local police chief hoping to get his support. kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us live in rochester this morning to explain. in a few hours the rochester chapter of moms demand action for gun sense in america will sit down with police chief jim franklin for a conversation about these gun control proposals. i the group says the want to get franklin's thoughts on the bills and answer any questions he may have. they're hoping he will join other city and law enforcement leaders in throwing his support behind the measures. one rochester mom i talked to who plans to attend the meeting this morning explains why this is so important to her. "i truly think they will save lives. i have two little boys one is here in the studio with me and i think that gun violence is a daily threat to our children and women and to people of color evenmore so."