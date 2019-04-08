Speech to Text for Statewide Day of Prayer for Flood Recovery

mph we're continuing to follow the flooding that's taking over communities in southwestern iowa and eastern nebraska. this is video showing the damage in hamburg, iowa. iowa governor kim reynolds declared today a statewide day of prayer for flood recovery. kimt news three's alex jirgens shows us how one mason city church is also praying for those affected.xxx nat at praise community church... members are giving praise to god... while also praying for those affected by recent flooding. pastor jim hermanson lead his own prayer in today's service. "it kind of affects the whole state, because we are one people in the state of iowa and when they're hurting, and when they're in need, we need to respond in some way." he feels the governor's declaration was the right move. "i believe that was a real opportunity for the state to come together above denominational and belief lines but to focus on the need of others, the need of our fellow iowans, and into nebraska." claudia cooper was also in attendance at today's service... and feels that politicians should initiate a call to prayer... even if it may not be popular. "we all have our opinions. i feel blessed that we have some politicians that will step out in faith. others do it, why not our politicians?" and even if you're not able to physically give... a prayer can mean something significant while on the road to recovery. "i just believe that we can continue to support them, pray for them, encourage, and see our state come out stronger after this." governor reynolds has also called on congress to set aside politics and pass a disaster aid bill.///