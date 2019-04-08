Speech to Text for Affordable housing community meeting

people's choice./// affordable housing continues to be an issue in rochester... and tomorrow is your chance to get some answers. helen laack is part of 'in the city for good'... the community action group hosting a meeting tomorrow about affordable housing. people will get the chance to hear from guest speaker, city council member nick campion... who also serves on the destination medical center corporation board. he's expected to talk about how dámác and the city are tackling the issue... which laack says impacts the entire community.xxx it may not affect you right now you don't think. but it's very likely that someone you know and love will be affected by it or is being affected by it right now. 'in the city for good' hosts affordable housing meetings the second monday of every month. tomorrow's meeting is from 7 to 8á30 at the united way building. it is free