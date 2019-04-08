Clear
Motorcycle Expo in North Iowa

It's not just for show, safety activists are reminding drivers how to share the road with motorcyclists.

Posted: Apr. 7, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: Apr. 7, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

it's been an overcast weekend... but the weather might just be warm enough for some bikers to dig out their motorcycles for the season. today was the final day of the aábate motorcycle expo at the north iowa events center. there were plenty of motorcycles on display... vendors with parts and accessories... and even a motorcycle simulator. pat weydert is a part aábate... a brotherhood aimed towards education. with spring finally here... he says it's important to be on the lookout for motorcyclists á especially when turning left.xxx "that's one of the most common accidents because cars and motorcycles. we call it the lethal left turn. i can't tell you how many times... it happens everyday when you're riding a motorcycle. all we ask is people please watch out for us." the show also included a bike judging contest... which included awards over best paint á best display á
Tracking a well above average start to the work week followed by a rain/snow system for the midweek.
