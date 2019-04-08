Speech to Text for Carpool Week kicks off in Rochester

you might be seeing fewer cars on rochester roads this week. it's all thanks to a initiative from the city and destination medical center... the 20áyear economic plan to make rochester the global center for medical care. kimt news three's annalisa pardo tells us how the week aims to ease congestion in the medácity and how you can get involved.xxx this week people driving alone to work are encouraged to have some company in the passenger seat. car drives by charlie thom carpooled to his work at a coffee shop sunday morning, since he works with his roommate. we're like, we're both going to the same place, we might as well carpool. and that's what the city of rochester wants people to do this week during its first ever 'carpool week'... something made possible by the city's joint iniaitive with dmc called 'arrive rochester.' here's a chance to give it a try, really low risk, and give it a chance once or twice this week. and we're here to find you a carpool partner. it's as easy as going online... typing finding people in your area to carpool with... and logging your green ride. this week á you even get the chance to win some prizes. 'arrive rochester' wants to show people buddying up in cars can save gas money and help the environment. (grx) since they launched in october 20á18... there have been over 5 thousand commutes using greener options... over 14á hundred gallons of gas saved, over 18á thousand dollars saved, and 12 tons of emissions prevented. so even doing it once or twice a day can have an impact.that's one more car that's not on the road for that day. an effort that not only eases congestion but also commuting headaches. if you've got four or five people, you only need one parking spot, instead of five parking spots. it frees up spots for other people who might need to get downtown. people can also share their participation online by using the hashtag 'rochesterá carpooláweek' on social media.///