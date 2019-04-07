Clear
NIACC drops conference doubleheader

NIACC drops conference doubleheader

Posted: Apr. 7, 2019 12:52 AM
Updated: Apr. 7, 2019 12:52 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

to zero. in baseball á niacc and kirkwood in game two. eagles won the first one fourá three á taylor jackson lines out to second to end the top half of the inning. trojans trail by one á gabe denton á the freshman from michigan á places one over the fence in left field to tie it up. moments later á another run scores as ross cochran steals home on a sleeping defense. but kirkwood prevails á five to four. one of the biggest
Tracking more showers and warm temperatures.
