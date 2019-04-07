Clear
NIACC sweeps Northeast CC

NIACC sweeps Northeast CC

Posted: Apr. 7, 2019 12:50 AM
Updated: Apr. 7, 2019 12:50 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

coming into today's doubleheader á the niacc softball team had won eight of its last nine games á hoping to keep the wining ways alive. visiting northeast community college was in town. first up á kristen peka grounds down the third baseline and that would plate two runs for a two rábái single. top of the next frame á kyle sherwood sits one down and then her defense helps her retire another for a noáhitter in game two. then alyssa laxson connects with one launching it over the center field fence for the solo homer. niacc sweeps northeast á
