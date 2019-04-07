Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Waldorf baseball sweeps presentation

Waldorf baseball sweeps presentation

Posted: Apr. 7, 2019 12:26 AM
Updated: Apr. 7, 2019 12:26 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Waldorf baseball sweeps presentation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waldorf playing visitor at home against presentation. top of the second á joey ponder grounds one to shortstop and the saints are able to turn the double play. then the sacrifice bunt is layed down by garrett gillen á he's obviously be thrown out at first but it's enough time to get a run across the plate. and a wild pitch from báj wyche á brings home garrett munoz. and waldorf takes the win in seven innings á 16 to three. it's the final regular season
Mason City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Tracking more showers and warm temperatures.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NIACC drops conference doubleheader

Image

NIACC sweeps Northeast CC

Image

Waldorf baseball sweeps presentation

Image

GHV soccer falls to Spirit Lake

Image

NIACC baseball defeats RCTC

Image

Preparing for natural disaster rescues

Image

Teams of semis and trucks depart for flooding victims

Image

Local sports highlights from Saturday part two

Image

Seminar working to help health care worker shortage

Image

Local sports highlights from Saturday part one

Community Events