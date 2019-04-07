Clear
GHV soccer falls to Spirit Lake

Posted: Apr. 7, 2019 12:25 AM
Updated: Apr. 7, 2019 12:25 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

switching to soccer á gáháv taking on sprit lake at waldorf. first half á austin bahensky's corner kick is blocked by spirit lake's goalie á greg will á remember his name. then jared shaw getting crafty but his shot on goalá saved again by will. shaw trying again á too wide á and the rebound shot by bahensky goes off the cross bar. then bahensky tries again á this time he gets the shot swatted away by will á and spirit lake would take the win.
Tracking more showers and warm temperatures.
