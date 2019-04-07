Clear
NIACC baseball defeats RCTC

Posted: Apr. 7, 2019 12:04 AM
Updated: Apr. 7, 2019 12:04 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

and niacc playing host to rácátác this afternoon. bottom of the first á ethan hurns' pitch misses for a ball allowing anthony catalano to advance to third with an early lead and the throwing error would bring him home for the firtst run of the game. then hurn grounds one up the middle for the yellow jackets á allowing alec byrne to round third and plate rácátác's first run of the day. last but not least á ben fitzgerald launches one up the middle á bye bye á see ya later á and niacc led at last check á six to one.
Tracking more showers and warm temperatures.
