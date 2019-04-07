Clear
Preparing for natural disaster rescues

Preparing for natural disaster rescues

Posted: Apr. 7, 2019 12:02 AM
Updated: Apr. 7, 2019 12:02 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

next week is minnesota's severe weather awareness week... a time to get ready for thunderstorm s... flooding... tornadoes and more. káiámát news three's á kaleb gillock á is live in the newsroom with how the north iowa community emergency response team trains for natural disaster rescues á kaleb?xxx katie and george á it takes a lot more effort than you think to be prepared for emergencies like the tornado that ripped through marshalltown last year. so practice makes perfect for the north iowa cert team á be aware that some of the images you see in this footage are simply reá enactments.xx x radio chatter if you drove through manly this evening á you probably saw what looked like a disaster scene at the old gymnasium á because it was á at least for training purposes.. we're preparing for the summer storm season á we're doing a structural search tonight. it took all day to set up the scene á which brice ausenhus says makes it a very realisitc experince for personel of the north iowa community emergency response team. the building that we're searching is a gymnasium that was hit by the tornado that we have the structural collapse of the roof and so the team is going in á looking in the voids of that structure á looking for possible victims á people that may be trapped. he also says that the big take away from this is how to maneuver through hazards á without anyone else getting injured or killed. the debris in this type of search is going to be extensive á broken glass á shredded steel á wood á you name it, it's a hazard. the goal by the end of the night á to make sure everyone is more preppared for unusual circumstances like these. there's always things that pop up that we weren't prepped for, okay? water leaks... can you go to a structure like this and be knee deep in water or now brice also told me they try to do drills like this at least twice a year on an even larger scale. live in the newsroom á kaleb gillock á káiámát news three. thank you á kaleb. that training began around sixá30 this evening and wrapped up at approximately nine o'clock. we're just
Tracking more showers and warm temperatures.
