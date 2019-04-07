Speech to Text for Teams of semis and trucks depart for flooding victims

it's a story we've been following since missouri river floodwaters devasted nebraska and west iowa towns in march... local efforts and supplies to people impacted by the flooding are finally taking off today. kimt news 3's annalise johnson was there as a group in rochester headed west á and kept in contact with a group in fillmore county traveling that way as well.xxx "2 semi loads of hay from various farmers, dog food, supplies, water, shovels, farm supplies." early this rainy morning á mark alan schafer á owner of pulver motor service á sent off a group of his employees to verdigre á nebraska. "employees are taking their day off to do all of this and that's amazing how people step up." this is one of 4 semis loaded up with hay bales and necessities to take from rochester to nebraska. schafer says the trip is the brainchild of employees á like thaddeus ellenbecker who is driving one of the semis today. "you know i don't know what to expect really. obviously driving out there, we're just driving down 90 but once we hit nebraska, you know there's a lot of closed roads, we hear there's a lot of roads with debris on it." nat kimt met up with the pulvers crew while they were still preparing for the journey and collecting donations... and our viewers responded to the call for action. "we went down south of clear lake, i think it was britt iowa to get a load of hay from a farmer, a semi load and somebody donated fuel out of utica minnesota, various businesses from rochester donated money." i also talked to nick stortz in canton on thursday á he's a part of a group departing from fillmore county this morning too with flood relief supplies for farmers. "i don't know if i should even call it a business because it means more than that to every farmer. it's their livelihood, its what they've worked their whole lives for, so to see the devastation." nat: here comes the nebraska convoy here's a look at his group's 8 semis á 3 trucks with trailers á and 2 pickáup trucks. they're traveling to glenwood á and making a few drops in nebraska. nat: weeks of preparation are leading up to today á minnesotans lending a helping hand to nebraska and west iowa. "probably pretty sad to see what some of these individuals have lost and family farms and people that have been harmed." in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. the rochester group plans to be back tonight. the fillmore county group is trickling back between tonight and tuesday.///