Speech to Text for Local sports highlights from Saturday part two

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and zach a lot was on the line down in austin tonight.// that's right calyn the austin bruins already clinched a postseason bid but with their final regular season game, they had a chance to move up in the rankings before the playoffs begin next week. just a few minutes into the first period, if you blinked you missed it. george giannis gets the bobcats on the board. austin grabs a quick goal, jared christy with the dangles as he scores. his 21st goal of the year ties us up at one. the first period had no shortage of offense, but there was some defense, bruins on the break but john roberts makes one of his 17 saves here. bismarck with the puck the shot from the blue line finds a seam as daniel chladeck gets the deflection, the bobcats retake the lead. second verse same as the first, bismarck scores again from the blue line. austin falls 6 to 2, they will face top seeded aberdeen in the mayo hosting duluth east, spartans have a runner on but ground into a 5á 4á3 double play and can't push across a run. bases loaded the bunt attempt for the greyhounds is caught by michael bigaulk who throws it to third for the double play as they get out of the jam. next inning bigaulk gets out of another jam with the strikeout looking. mayo would finally push across a run in the fourth, bigaulk helps himself with the liner to left field. that will score a run. spartans come back from down 3 to and walk it off in the ninth.// coming into today's doubleheader á the niacc softball team had won eight of its last nine games á hoping to keep the wining ways alive. visiting northeast community college was in town. first up á kristen peka grounds down the third baseline and that would plate two runs for a two rábái single. top of the next frame á kyle sherwood sits one down and then her defense helps her retire another for a noáhitter in game two. then alyssa laxson connects with one launching it over the center field fence for the solo homer. niacc sweeps northeast á nine to zero. in baseball á niacc and kirkwood in game two. eagles won the first one fourá three á taylor jackson lines out to second to end the top half of the inning. trojans trail by one á gabe denton á the freshman from michigan á places one over the fence in left field to tie it up. moments later á another run scores as ross cochran steals home on a sleeping defense. but kirkwood prevails